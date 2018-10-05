  • Key senators undecided as Senate poised to vote on Kavanaugh

    Updated:

    WASHINGTON - The Senate is taking a crucial vote Friday to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.

    Key GOP senators remain undecided amid allegations of sexual misconduct and intense protests dividing the nation.

    The 53-year-old judge made what were, in effect, closing arguments by acknowledging that he became "very emotional" when forcefully denying the allegations at a Judiciary Committee hearing last week.

    But in an op-ed published Thursday, he insists he remains the same "hardworking, even-keeled" person as always.

    We’ll have LIVE coverage from Washington on ‘Good Morning America’ immediately following Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

    Tensions are high at the Capitol, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing ahead with little room for error.

    Republicans have a slim 51-49 hold on the Senate. A final vote is expected Saturday.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories