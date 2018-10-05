WASHINGTON - The Senate is taking a crucial vote Friday to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court.
Key GOP senators remain undecided amid allegations of sexual misconduct and intense protests dividing the nation.
The 53-year-old judge made what were, in effect, closing arguments by acknowledging that he became "very emotional" when forcefully denying the allegations at a Judiciary Committee hearing last week.
Kavanaugh defends himself in op-ed, says "I might have been too emotional at times." https://t.co/8w67HVRQbF pic.twitter.com/MdU6XMUfIc— ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2018
But in an op-ed published Thursday, he insists he remains the same "hardworking, even-keeled" person as always.
We’ll have LIVE coverage from Washington on ‘Good Morning America’ immediately following Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Tensions are high at the Capitol, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing ahead with little room for error.
Republicans have a slim 51-49 hold on the Senate. A final vote is expected Saturday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
