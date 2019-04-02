0 Young soccer player battling cancer honored as team retires his jersey

ALBANY, Ga. - A young Georgia soccer player who is in an important battle off the pitch was honored by his school's varsity team last month.

Malachi Russell, a seventh grader at Sherwood Christian Academy in Albany, is currently in treatment at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for a rare, aggressive cancer.

On March 21, the Sherwood Eagles honored Malachi by retiring his soccer jersey, number "00," in an emotional ceremony at the stadium. Teams often retire player's jerseys as an honor for accomplishments on the field.

Malachi, an avid soccer player, is unfortunately not able to play right now, but he got to kick off the game in his favorite position -- as starting goalkeeper.

As Malachi took his position at midfield in his wheelchair, a member of the opposing team swiftly kicked the ball toward him and Malachi caught it, bringing cheers from the crowd.

TRENDING STORIES:

Eagles head coach Jeremy Davidson delivered an emotional message to Malachi as he was honored at halftime, the Albany Herald reported.

"You have been extraordinary and forever changed all of us who are a part of Sherwood FC," Davidson said. "You have never been focused on yourself, but instead on those around you. You have shown us was family really looks like. You will be the only person to ever wear the “00” jersey. Thank you for what you have taught us.”

Malachi also got a jersey with all of the varsity players' signatures.

His 00 jersey will be hung in the field house at Sherwood Christian Academy.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.