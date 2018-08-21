  • Woman uses Tinder to prank 100+ men into dating contest

    NEW YORK - A woman used an online dating app to prank more than 100 men into showing up for a date that turned out to be a "Hunger Games"-style competition.

    The New York Times reports that the woman -- identified as Natasha Aponte -- invited dozens of Tinder contacts to meet her in Manhattan's Union Square on Sunday for what they thought was a one-on-one date.

    Instead, a woman who says she was Natasha told them they had to compete for a date with her.

    She disqualified the men who were under 5 feet, 10 inches tall and those named Jimmy, a name she dislikes.

    Then she asked the remaining contestants to perform pushups and footraces.

    The stunt reportedly was videotaped by Rob Bliss, the man who shot a widely watched catcalling video in 2014.

