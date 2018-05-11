Why your vet can't recommend 'pot' for pets

ATLANTA - It’s a product that could provide pain relief for your pet, but your veterinarian isn’t allowed to tell you about it.
Some local pet owners are using cannabidiol (CBD) oil to bring animals relief from pain and anxiety.
Jacksonville pet rescue president Tracey Sparagis gives CBD capsules, oil or biscuits to every dog that comes through Chow Chow Rescue Society.
The products are made with hemp, which contains high levels of CBD. Her dogs are not getting high.
CBD contains little to no THC, which is the psychoactive component of marijuana.
“Zeus only likes to have it in cheese,” said Sparagis, hiding a CBD capsule in a blob of spray cheese on her finger, then feeding it to the chow chow.
Zeus was diagnosed with glaucoma in 2014.
“We started him on the Canna-Pet immediately when he was diagnosed,” said Sparagis. “His eyes before were bulging and huge from the pressure. And now they’re back to normal.”
