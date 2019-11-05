  • Waze adds Cookie Monster voice navigation to celebrate the puppet's birthday

    By: Kelly McCarthy, ABC News

    Updated:

    C is for Cookie, but now it's also for car, closure, caution, crash and other words while driving when Cookie Monster is your co-pilot.

    In honor of the "Sesame Street" star's birthday on Nov. 2, Waze announced that the beloved blue cookie-craving puppet's voice could be your guide while using the navigation app.

    Waze tweeted a short video with an animated Cookie Monster face on wheels that resembles a car, driving to his destination where a cookie cake with a candle awaits.

    Who knew Cookie Monster was a Scorpio?!

    The unique "voice and mood" will be available to drivers for a limited-time, according to Waze.

    Cookie Monster did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment, but we're pretty sure he's a little busy helping people find the nearest bakery.

