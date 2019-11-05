Waze adds Cookie Monster voice navigation to celebrate the puppet's birthday

C is for Cookie, but now it's also for car, closure, caution, crash and other words while driving when Cookie Monster is your co-pilot.
In honor of the "Sesame Street" star's birthday on Nov. 2, Waze announced that the beloved blue cookie-craving puppet's voice could be your guide while using the navigation app.
November 2nd was @MeCookieMonster's birthday, so we've brought his voice and mood back to Waze. Use them while you can. Sure, cookies may be great to celebrate with, but this is even better! #ScorpioSzn 🍪🎂— waze (@waze) November 4, 2019
Waze tweeted a short video with an animated Cookie Monster face on wheels that resembles a car, driving to his destination where a cookie cake with a candle awaits.
Who knew Cookie Monster was a Scorpio?!
The unique "voice and mood" will be available to drivers for a limited-time, according to Waze.
Cookie Monster did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment, but we're pretty sure he's a little busy helping people find the nearest bakery.
This article was written by Kelly McCarthy with ABC News.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}