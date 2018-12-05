WASHINGTON, D.C. - It wasn’t a President speaking of a President. It was a son speaking of his father whom he just lost.
A single moment stands out from the funeral for former President George H.W. Bush -- when his son, former President George W. Bush, reminisced of his father.
In his eulogy, George W. Bush paid tribute to his father, who survived near brushes with death early in his life.
"Those brushes with death made him cherish the gift of life and he vowed to live every day to the fullest," he said.
RELATED STORIES
- PHOTOS: President George H.W. Bush state funeral service
- Former President George H.W. Bush heads back to Texas for burial
- Jenna Bush Hager pens emotional tribute to grandfather in heartbreaking post
George W. Bush's eulogy was one of several given at George H.W. Bush's state funeral service Wednesday at the National Cathedral.
President Donald Trump and former presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were in attendance along with other world leaders.
Another service will be held Thursday in Texas before George H.W. Bush is buried at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum in College Station, Texas.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}