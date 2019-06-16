WATCH: Budweiser dedicates Father's Day ad to stepfathers, and it's a tearjerker

There are all types of dads and father figures across the country, but Budweiser is paying special homage to stepdads in its newest commercial.
The short film, which is about four minutes long, follows three stepfathers and their adult stepchildren, who share true stories from their childhood. The kids admit they were initially cynical of the new men in their lives but eventually grew to love them.
One woman featured named Shealyn said, “When I met Paul 28 years ago, I was a fiery little — a brat.”
Her stepdad Paul jokingly replied, “You said it. Not me.”
“As a stepfather, you have boundaries,” he continued. “The relationship develops over time. I just took things day by day, and we grew as a family.”
Towards the end, the kids surprise their stepdads by tearfully asking them to legally adopt them.
Budweiser uploaded the video to YouTube earlier this week, and it’s received 2.5 million views in just four days.
In the description of the clip, the beer company said it wanted “to shine an unexpected light on fatherhood by toasting stepfathers who have risen to the occasion and owned their roles as fathers.”
Budweiser also said it wants to encourage other people to share a story about a father that stepped up. For every story, the corporation said it would donate $1 to The Stepfamily Foundation to support blended families.
This article was written by Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
