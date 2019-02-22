  • Video shows alleged drunk driver speeding on sidewalk in New Jersey

    NEW JERSEY - Video from WABC-TV shows an alleged drunk driver going out of control and onto a sidewalk in New Jersey.

    The incident happened the night of Feb. 9th in Jersey City.

    In the video obtained by WABC-TV, a Ford Taurus is seen veering off Ocean Avenue and onto the sidewalk, missing a man by inches.

    It then mows down a light pole and goes across a street into a heap of destruction.

    "It sounded like an explosion, like two trucks had collided," witness Roxy Mumford told WABC-TV.

    Police identify the driver as 47-year-old John Wilson. They say he was driving drunk when he lost control of the car. Police charged him with multiple crimes.

