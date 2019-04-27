Truck carrying propane tank explodes in Burger King drive-thru

A man was taken to the hospital after his truck carrying an propane tank exploded in the drive-thru of a Burger King.
It happened Friday afternoon in Beebe, Arkansas, according to Channel 2's ABC affiliate KATV.
In a video ABC News received, the driver could be seen standing next to the flames the moment the tank exploded.
The Beebe Police Department said an employee noticed a 100 pound propane tank releasing air and gas. The employee told the driver, who went to shut off the valve when the truck caught fire.
The driver was taken to a local hospital, but his injuries are unknown.
The Beebe Fire Department said there was damage to both outside and inside the fast food restaurant.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}