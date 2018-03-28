Tractor-trailer dangles from overpass

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - A tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 79 in Pennsylvania early Tuesday morning and was captured dangling from an overpass.
According to Washington County 911 dispatchers, a call came in at around 5:30 a.m. for the accident, which occurred on I-79 where it meets with I-70 south of Pittsburgh.
The driver was initially trapped but first responders were able to get the driver out, according to ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE.
It's not clear what led to the accident.
