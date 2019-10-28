0 UFC fighter Walt Harris pleads for help in finding his missing stepdaughter

AUBURN, Ala. - Police recovered a vehicle belonging to a missing Alabama college student over the weekend, but said there was still no sign of the 19-year-old as of Sunday afternoon.

Investigators found Aniah Haley Blanchard's 2017 Honda CRV at an apartment complex in Montgomery at around 6 p.m. Friday after a resident reported it to police, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Blanchard's stepfather, UFC heavyweight fighter Walt Harris, shared images of the two to his Instagram page, asking members of the public to please come forward with information.

"Please help find my baby Aniah Blanchard. She is missing [in] Auburn," Harris, one of the top UFC contenders in the heavyweight division, told his nearly 30,000 followers. "Please help!!!! Any info message me on here or call the Auburn police … PLEASE SHARE THIS!!!!"

Blanchard, a student at Southern Union State Community College in Wadley, was reported missing by her family on Thursday. Police said she last communicated with a friend on Wednesday, just before midnight.

Investigators said her vehicle had damages to the front left tire believed to have occurred between the time she was last seen and Friday when the vehicle was found.

It shared images of the vehicle, a black mini SUV, and urged anyone with information about a possible collision to call its headquarters.

"While the vehicle has been recovered, Blanchard has not been located. The investigation continues regarding her disappearance," the police department said in a statement. "Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of the vehicle between the 23rd and the 25th or witnessed an accident or other collision involving this vehicle is urged to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391."

Blanchard is described as a light-complexioned black female with brown eyes and brown hair and 5 feet 6-inches tall and about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress and tan duck boots with black stockings, according to police.

