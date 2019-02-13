Thousands of women say breast implants are poisoning their bodies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tens of thousands of women say their breast implants are poisoning their bodies. But their medical insurance won’t pay for surgery to remove them.
Susie Peeler is recovering in her Jacksonville home, three weeks after paying out of pocket to have her breast implants removed.
“Yesterday was a turning point for me. I felt the most like myself,” Peeler told WSB-TV's sister station in Jacksonville.
We looked into why many insurance companies won't pay to have them removed despite recent studies, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:45 p.m.
A month ago, Peeler felt so sick she wasn’t sure she could go through with having her breast implants removed.
“You think, am I even healthy enough to have the surgery? You know what I mean? Am I going to die on the operating table? That’s how bad we felt,” said Peeler.
She's not alone. Thousands of women are choosing to surgically remove their implants because they believe the silicone is poisoning them.
