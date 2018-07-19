0 This police department's lip sync challenge just won the internet

It's the challenge going around the internet. Police departments across the country have participated in the "Lip Sync Challenge," including several from metro Atlanta.

But with nearly three million views and a shout out from Lady Antebellum themselves --- we think this video from the Middletown Division of Police in Ohio may have just won it all.

See for yourself:

The department posted the video, saying "You really didn’t think we were going to sit back and not participate in the #lipsyncchallenge did ya? There are some good ones out there so we needed to 'BRING IT'. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it."

And for all those people concerned about how much time the officers spent making the video, they had a message.

"As for anyone complaining about tax dollars at work, each employee took literally 30 minutes or under to do this, most came in on their own time. It’s a messed up world right now so we just wanted to give you a smile," the post said.

After watching the video on repeat, we'd say they accomplished that goal.

If you want to see some of the videos made closer to home, check out the ones below.

