0 These powerful photos show what Thanksgiving truly means

ATLANTA - Most of us think of Thanksgiving as a time to eat turkey, stuffing and pies with family members, but for others, it's celebrated differently.

Some families can't spend it at home with loved ones; they're in the hospital being treated a terrifying life-altering condition.

Workers at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta went around to the families to ask them what they are thankful for this season.

The children and their families didn't mention anything about a vacation, or material items you can buy, or the season's latest gadgets or trends. Instead, their answers were powerful, poignant and inspiring.

H​​ere are their stories.

Natajge, 16, sickle cell disease

Natajge Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Behind that serious smile wattage is a girl who underwent a blood and marrow transplant just 25 days prior. Natajge spent much of her childhood in and out of our hospitals, suffering from pain crises and complications associated with sickle cell disease. With her every step of the way was her mom, whom she credits with giving her encouragement that powered her through the toughest days. With the disease now hopefully in her rear-view mirror, the high school junior has aspirations of taking her smile—and story of triumph—to the runway as a model.

Christian, 3 months, congenital central hypoventilation syndrome

Christian Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

When Christian was diagnosed with congenital central hypoventilation syndrome shortly after birth, his mom was told he probably wouldn't make it out of the delivery room. Three months later, he's still fighting. When our team walked past Christian's room in the TICU, we couldn't help but notice the mom beaming at the little boy in her arms. "You can't not smile. You have to fight just has hard as he's fighting. I feel so lucky to still have him." His mom, Mandy, wanted to take the opportunity to give thanks to "everyone" at the hospital, from security guards to the transplant team—and give a special shout out to the parking attendant who found a special parking spot for her truck when it was too tall to fit in the parking garage.

Wade, 16, leukemia and bone cancer

Wade Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

It takes just seconds in Wade's presence to grasp the beauty inherent in his wise-beyond-his-years soul. The aspiring welder will have overcome cancer twice before he graduates from high school. After beating acute lymphoblastic leukemia at age 3, he was diagnosed this summer with bone cancer in his cheek just days before his 16th birthday. Wade doesn't see himself as unlucky; he's confident he's been given the challenges as a way to show just how special he is.

Dylan, 6, awaiting heart transplant

Dylan Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

We knocked on Dylan's door while he was deep in the throes of a heated game of Fortnite, which would presumably be a recipe for disaster for most kids. But the unofficial Mayor of the Cardiac Stepdown Unit was more than happy to toss his game gear aside to tell us—without a second of hesitation—what he's thankful for this year: his daddy. Through his many months as an inpatient waiting on a heart transplant, Dylan's dad has been his rock.

Amari, 11, short gut syndrome

Amari Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Amari has spent much of the past month recovering from side effects associated with short gut syndrome. There aren't many perks to spending so much time in the hospital, but, as she'll tell you, getting to love on Flo the facility dog just might make it worth it. In the words of Amari's mom: "Amari tends to be introverted, especially at the hospital, but she has a special connection with Flo and Ellie [Flo's handler]. Having Flo around opens her up and makes her more comfortable with the many staff members she interacts with daily."

Hallie Mae, 6 months, multiple heart defects

Hallie Mae Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

At 6 months old, most babies are preparing to roll over or try their first solid food. Hallie Mae, a blue-eyed redhead with eyelashes for days, was preparing to undergo heart surgery. The smile queen sailed through recovery and, just days before her first Thanksgiving, underwent another surgery to receive a G-tube that will help her grow by carrying nutrition directly to her stomach. Hallie Mae's mom and dad, who are first-time parents, are giving thanks for their tiny but mighty fighter—and the teams guiding them along their heart journey.

Ezra, 3 months, rhinovirus

Ezra Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Walk the halls of a children's hospital in the fall or winter, and you'll find no shortage of parents who know firsthand just how scary respiratory illness can be for little ones. For Ezra, a bout with rhinovirus landed him in our cardiac intensive care unit. While there, Ezra's family developed a special bond with nurse Kaitlyn. Hopeful to spend Thanksgiving at home, they're thankful for Kaitlyn's help in guiding them through the scariest week of their lives.

Guadalupe, 11

Guadalupe Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

When we asked Guadalupe's mom, Minerva, what she's most thankful for this year, her quick response spoke to the sentiment of parents inside and outside of our hospitals' halls. Minerva is grateful for the inspiration she derives from her daughter, who makes her feel proud every day of the year.

Meaghan, 20, Diamond-Blackfan anemia

Meaghan Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Meaghan was born with Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a rare blood disorder that affects the bone marrow, which her mother discovered when she was just 6 weeks old. After almost a decade in remission, a resurgence of the condition brought her back to our Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center for a blood transfusion. Meaghan still remembers the clinical team that took care of her as a child and looks forward to a bright (pink!) future in cosmetology.

Emmie Lou, 3 months, hypoplastic left heart syndrome

Emmie Lou Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

Having become parents this past August, Emmie Lou's mom and dad have much to be grateful for this year. For starters, they're thankful for the technology that made it possible to learn about Emmie Lou's heart condition when Kimberly was 25 weeks pregnant. Now with multiple hospital stays under their belt, they're thankful for the success of her first open-heart surgery, which took place when Emmie Lou's heart was just the size of a small strawberry.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.