COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A teen from Idaho says he made $35,000 in four days by charging as much as $750 an hour to plow snow during the early-February storms in Seattle.
David Holston, 18, owns a landscaping and snow plowing company in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.
He was visiting his mom in the Seattle area for her birthday and brought along his plowing equipment thanks to a friend's suggestion.
Holston said he put an ad on Craigslist when the storm started, and his phone rang constantly.
TRENDING STORIES:
By comparison, most websites put the average snow removal hourly cost around $110, ranging from as low as $30 an hour to as high as $400 an hour.
Holston said his customers didn't seem to mind the price but were just glad to have someone to plow.
Our Cox Media Group sister station KIRO7 and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}