Spread the word! This food truck is passing out free bagels for a 'hole' month!

ATLANTA - Like bagels? How about free bagels? Then raise a toast!
Starting Thursday, a food truck featured on ABC's "Shark Tank" will start making the rounds at Atlanta-area Kroger stores -- and there's no "dough" required.
Bantam Bagels will pass out their one-of-a-kind "bagel balls" -- for free -- for a "hole" month! You'll want to grab a lox!
On the menu? The Classic (a plain bagel with cream cheese), Everybody's Favorite (an everything bagel with veggie cream cheese) and Pretzel (a pretzel salt bagel with cheddar Dijon cream cheese.)
Not to be cheesy, but we love this idea behind this awesome pop-up, so spread the word! Here's where to find Bantam Bagels at a Kroger schmear you:
Week One:
Thursday 10/24:
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Kroger, 3240 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Kroger, 227 Sandy Springs Place NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Friday 10/25:
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Kroger, 5339 Old Highway 5, Woodstock, GA 30188
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Kroger Castleberry, 5550 Bethelview Road, Cumming, GA, 30040
Saturday 10/26:
To be Announced
Sunday 10/27:
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Kroger, 2452 Morosgo Way, Atlanta, GA 30324
Monday 10/28:
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Kroger North Decatur, 2875 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30324
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Kroger Toco Hills, 2205 Lavista Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
Week Two:
Thursday 10/31:
11 a.m – 2 p.m.: Kroger Crabapple, 12460 Crabapple Road, Alpharetta, GA 30004
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Kroger Shallowford Falls, 3162 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA 30062
Friday 11/1:
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Kroger Marketplace Atlanta, 800 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Kroger Edgewood, 1225 Caroline St NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Saturday 11/2:
To be Announced
Sunday 11/3:
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Kroger Cherokee Plaza, 3871 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta GA 30319
Monday 11/4:
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Kroger Coleman Village, 900 Marietta Hwy, Roswell, GA 30075
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Kroger Parkaire Landing, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA 30068
Week Three:
Thursday 11/7:
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Kroger Loganville Crossing, 4753 Atlanta Hwy, Loganville, GA 30052
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Kroger Rockbridge Village, 1227 Rockbridge Road SW, Stone Mountain, GA 30087
Friday 11/8:
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Kroger Marketplace Carrolton Crossroad, 1355 S Park Street, Carrolton, GA 30117
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Kroger Thomas Crossroads, 3150 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265
Saturday 11/9:
To be Announced
Sunday 11/10:
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Kroger Haynes Market, 3000 Old Alabama Road, Alpharetta, GA, 30022
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Kroger Centennial Village, 2300 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell, GA 30007
Monday 11/11:
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Kroger Fresh Fare, 3330 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30022
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Kroger Fountain Oaks, 4920 Roswell Road, Atlanta, GA 30342
