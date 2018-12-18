Snowman vs. snowman: Inflatable decorations battle it out

Stormy weather led to a wild scene playing out in Brookings, Oregon, where high winds wreaked havoc on this inflatable holiday display.
The hilarious video shows two inflatable snowmen "fighting" on the ground.
The video was posted on ABC News' Facebook page where it's been shared more than 10,000 times.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}