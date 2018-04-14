0 Shark Tank holds open casting call in Atlanta!

ATLANTA - Do you think you have the best business or product that America has to offer? Well now is your time to make you dreams come true if you think you can convince the Sharks that they need to invest in your dream.

The hit ABC Television show Shark Tank is holding an open call for people to make their pitch in front of the Sharks!

Shark Tank airs at 9 p.m. on Sunday nights on WSB-TV

The open casting call, sponsored by Comcast Business, will be held Sunday April 29, 2018 at The Farm ATL inside the Comcast Central Division Headquarters at The Battery Atlanta, located at 2605 Circle 74 Parkway.

You will be given the opportunity to do a 1-minute pitch of your business/product/idea to a member of the Casting Team. Come prepared to wow and dazzle them.

Only the first 500 applicants are guaranteed to be seen, so arrive early to secure your numbered wristband. Wristbands will be handed out from 12-2 p.m.

Before you show up, you must complete an application packet, which you will need to bring with your packet with you to the open call.

Security may check your bag and you are responsible for your own parking. Parking can be found in the Red Deck with first four hours at no charge. Follow Shark Tank signs from the 3rd floor in the parking deck through the Battery to the front entrance of the Comcast building.

About the show:

The hit unscripted series will reach its milestone 200th episode in 2018. Also in season nine, the Sharks are on track to surpass the amount of money offered each season in their investment deals. Over the past eight seasons, the Sharks have offered more than $107 million to bankroll a creative array of innovative entrepreneurs.

The entrepreneurs who dare to enter the Tank must try to convince the Sharks to part with their own hard-earned cash and give them the funding they desperately need to turn their dreams into million-dollar realities. All of the good, bad, emotional and even absurd pitches help showcase the "I wish I had thought of that" business ideas and products.

But the Sharks have a goal, too – to get a return on their investment and own a piece of the next big business idea. When the Sharks hear an idea worth sinking their teeth into, they're more than ready to declare war and fight each other for a piece of it.

Shark Tank has won four back-to-back Emmys in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 for Outstanding Structured Reality Program. The show received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Reality Program in 2012 and 2013.

