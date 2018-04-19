  • Rare 'sheepy pigs' with woolly coats surprise cyclist

    Updated:

    KENT, England - "Hello, sheepy pigs!" 

    A cyclist was amazed to find oinking pigs with woolly sheep-like coats while out on a bike ride in Kent, England. 

    The woman stopped her bike and then started recording. 

    "Oh, my God, you're beautiful!" she said as she pet the pigs. And the pigs appeared to love the attention. 

    Information from ABC News was used in this report

