Presidential hopeful takes to social media to find staffers' dog lost in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Sen. Cory Bookers is asking Atlantans for help after two if his staffers lost their dog, Gumbo, in southwest Atlanta near Cascade and Fairburn roads.
The presidential candidate has been stumping around the country in his bid in the 2020 election.
Booker took to social media asking for help to find Gumbo.
Hi, Atlanta. I need your help: Two of my staffers recently lost their dog, Gumbo, in SW Atlanta near Cascade and Fairburn Road. If you have any information, please email FindGumbo@gmail.com—let's send Gumbo home! pic.twitter.com/j7mutQfMBt— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 5, 2019
“I’m really hoping folks can put out the word,” Bookers said in a video posted to Twitter. “We are all really caring very much about getting this dog back.”
Bookers staff has set up an email account for people to send tips on Gumbo’s whereabouts, at FindGumbo@gmail.com.
Here's a photo of Gumbo: pic.twitter.com/N8f4oKwaH9— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 5, 2019
