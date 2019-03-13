0 President issues order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets

WASHINGTON - President Trump announced Wednesday that he is issuing an "emergency order" grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft.

The move comes after an Ethiopian Airliner crash killed 157 people on Sunday and a previous crash involving the model five months ago.

"All of those planes are grounded effectively immediately," says President Trump speaking of the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9.



The president says FAA will have more soon regarding what he called "an emergency order of prohibition" — Karen Travers (@karentravers) March 13, 2019

Canada announced Wednesday that the country was barring the aircraft as well.

Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said new information indicated that the Ethiopian Airliner jet's automatic system kicked in to force the nose of the aircraft down after computer software determined it was too high. He said that in the case of the Lion Air crash off Indonesia, the pilot fought against computer software that wanted to drop the nose of the plane.

Ethiopian Airlines said Wednesday that flight recorders from the jet that crashed will be sent abroad for analysis, but it was unclear where. Some aviation experts have warned that finding answers in the crash could take months.

Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies and does not intend to issue new recommendations about the aircraft to customers.

While aviation experts warn against drawing conclusions until more information emerges from the investigation, more than 40 countries -- including the entire European Union -- have suspended flights by the Max 8 or barred it from their airspace. China also ordered its airlines to ground the planes -- they had 96 Max 8 jets in service, more than one-fourth of the approximately 370 Max jets in circulation.

The list of countries continued to grow Wednesday. Lebanon and Kosovo barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 from their airspace, and Norwegian Air Shuttles said it would seek compensation from Boeing after grounding its fleet. Egypt banned the operation of the aircraft. Thailand ordered budget airline Thai Lion Air to suspend flying the planes for risk assessments. Lion Air confirmed reports it has put on hold the scheduled delivery of four of the jets.

Ethiopian Airlines, widely seen as Africa's best-managed airline, grounded its remaining four models.

The Assoicated Press contributed to this article.

