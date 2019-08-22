Northside nurses bring Backstreet Boys concert to patient

ATLANTA - Amanda Coley had been waiting to go to the Backstreet Boys concert ever since she got tickets for Christmas. But she wasn't at the concert last night in Atlanta.
Due to "some unfortunate situations," Coley was at Northside Cancer Center getting treatment for leukemia she was just diagnosed with two weeks ago.
But that didn't stop the music.
Coley's sister, Maggie Kingston, posted video of Northside's nurses singing along to the boy band's hit
"Everybody." More than a dozen nurses were all jamming together with Coley, providing an uplifting experience during a tough time in her life.
Coley's cousin told Channel 2 Action News that the mother of 4 is strong and a fighter. She wanted to share the video to show just how much they appreciate the nurses at Northside Cancer Center.
