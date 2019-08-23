Newborns dressed up as characters from 'The Wizard of Oz'

PITTSBURGH - Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! But these little animals are as cute as can be.
Newborns at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh were dressed up as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" to celebrate 80 years since the release of the classic film.
Video of the babies was posted on ABC News' Facebook page where it's been shared thousands of times and has more than 1,000 comments.
