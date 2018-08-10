Netherworld haunted house announces 2018 opening date, hiring workers

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Terrifying news: Netherworld Haunted House has announced its 2018 season will begin Oct. 5, according to a Facebook post.
This will be Netherworld’s first season in its brand new 70,000-square-foot facility in Stone Mountain. The spooky attraction moved at the end of the 2017 season, adding escape rooms and a “monster museum” in addition to their main haunted house facilities.
This year’s haunted house theme is “The Awakened,” featuring “rotted mummified corpses, each with a single hideous eye in their forehead,” according to Netherworld’s website. Guests will encounter these horrifying creatures inside the Colber Mansion, passing through mausoleums and a coffin labyrinth to escape their wrath.
If you’d rather be a monster, Netherworld is also hiring — it employs about 400 people each season. You can apply here to be an actor in the haunted house, or to work in less scary positions like games, sales and backstage.
Netherworld will be open from 7 p.m. to Midnight Fridays and Saturdays from Oct. 5 to Oct. 27. It will be open from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays Oct. 7 to Nov. 4.
Find more information about Netherworld at its website.
This article was written by Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
