Nearly $500M worth of cocaine found hidden in shipment of bananas

MUNICH, Germany - Police in Germany recently seized one ton of cocaine found in a shipment of bananas coming from Ecuador.
According to an ABC News report, supermarket workers in several stores found the cocaine packed in shipments of bananas.
Authorities arrested 12 people in connection with a European cartel, police said.
Chemical tests revealed that the seized cocaine's purity grade was "extremely high."
The value of the confiscated cocaine is estimated to be more than $471 million.
