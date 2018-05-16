  • Nearly $500M worth of cocaine found hidden in shipment of bananas

    Updated:

    MUNICH, Germany - Police in Germany recently seized one ton of cocaine found in a shipment of bananas coming from Ecuador.

    According to an ABC News report, supermarket workers in several stores found the cocaine packed in shipments of bananas.

    Authorities arrested 12 people in connection with a European cartel, police said.

    Chemical tests revealed that the seized cocaine's purity grade was "extremely high."

    The value of the confiscated cocaine is estimated to be more than $471 million.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nearly $500M worth of cocaine found hidden in shipment of bananas

  • Headline Goes Here

    Yanny or Laurel? Viral audio clip leaves internet divided

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teacher accused of drowning 2 raccoons during science class

  • Headline Goes Here

    10 nearby weekend getaways ideal for Atlanta families

  • Headline Goes Here

    More armed security officers in US schools, study finds