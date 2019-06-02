NBA players read what Twitter thinks about them in Jimmy Kimmel's 'Mean Tweets'

Sports fans on social media don't hold back when it comes to their favorite teams and players. That's especially the case on Twitter.
So what do some fans have to say about the NBA's best players? Jimmy Kimmel Live recruited players like Kevin Durant, Kyle Lowry and Dirk Nowtizki for the show's "Mean Tweets" segment.
Their reactions are probably what you would expect.
Watch below and make sure to watch Game 2 of the Finals on WSB-TV on Sunday at 8 p.m.
Warning: Some tweets use language that may not be suitable for work or young children.
