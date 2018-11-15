A Facebook page dedicated to the search for a missing Mooresville, North Carolina teacher announced that Patrick Braxton-Andrew died on Oct. 28 at the hands of a criminal organization while traveling in Mexico.
Braxton-Andrew taught Spanish at Woodlawn School.
Chihuahua officials and Patrick Braxton-Andrew's family desperately searched for the missing backpacker for weeks. The family thanked the Chihuahua governor and attorney general for their "'unwavering commitment to locating Patrick."
Officials are working on recovering his body.
Sad announcement about missing Davidson grad and Mooresville teacher Patrick Braxton-Andrew: "Based on information provided by the Chihuahua State authorities... Patrick died on October 28th at the hands of a criminal organization that operates in the area where he was traveling" pic.twitter.com/zqNznR9gd2— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 15, 2018
Patrick's brother Kerry told Channel 9 the 34-year-old was last seen by a hotel employee in Urique, a remote town in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua.
The Mexico Daily News reported in January that 31 people died in seven hours there due to organized crime.
The state government said in a statement Monday that searchers checked cabins in the area surrounding the village of Urique and rappelled down into 900-foot deep ravines looking for Braxton-Andrew.
Urique is a former mining village at the base of one of the many canyons that make up Mexico's Copper Canyon National Park.
The family said the search for Braxton-Andrew's body will continue, so he can return home.
The family said in a statement: Patrick died doing what he loved —traveling and meeting people. Join us in celebrating his life as he would want us to do. We will always remember Patrick and his joy for life. We love you PBA."
This article was written by Tina Terry, WSOC.
