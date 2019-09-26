  • Mattel launches new line of gender-neutral dolls

    By: Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Mattel is embracing inclusiveness with a new collection of gender-neutral dolls. 

    On Wednesday, the company announced Creatable World, a line of dolls of various shades that allows kids to customize their toy with a variety of gender-neutral hair and clothing options. 

    The goal is to "keep labels out and invite everyone in, making play more inclusive than ever before," the brand said on its site.

    There are a total of six kits and each includes one doll, a short and long hair option, six pieces of clothing, three pair of shoes and three accessories.

    The dolls are available now for about $30, and you can snag one online at Mattel, Amazon, Target and Walmart.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories