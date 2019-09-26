Mattel launches new line of gender-neutral dolls

ATLANTA - Mattel is embracing inclusiveness with a new collection of gender-neutral dolls.
On Wednesday, the company announced Creatable World, a line of dolls of various shades that allows kids to customize their toy with a variety of gender-neutral hair and clothing options.
In our world, dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them. Introducing #CreatableWorld, a doll line designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in. #AllWelcome— MATTEL (@Mattel) September 25, 2019
The goal is to "keep labels out and invite everyone in, making play more inclusive than ever before," the brand said on its site.
There are a total of six kits and each includes one doll, a short and long hair option, six pieces of clothing, three pair of shoes and three accessories.
The dolls are available now for about $30, and you can snag one online at Mattel, Amazon, Target and Walmart.
