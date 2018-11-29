Mail service delivers young boy's letter to his dad 'in heaven'

ENGLAND - A mother is expressing her sincere thanks to a mail service for delivering her son’s special letter to his dad “in heaven.”
Teri Copland shared on Facebook a letter her son wrote a birthday letter to her husband who had passed away. The 7-year-old mailed the letter through the Royal Mail in England, writing “Mr. Postman, can you take this to heaven for my dad’s birthday?”
A few weeks later, Copland said she received a letter back from the Royal Mail saying, in part, “I just wanted to take this opportunity to contact you about how we succeeded in the delivery of your letter, to your dad in heaven. This was difficult challenge avoiding stars and other galactic objects on route to heaven.”
To say the least, the letter was very meaningful for Copland.
“Royal Mail you’ve just restored my faith in humanity and thank you it honestly means the world to him,” Copland wrote.
