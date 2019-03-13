0 Luke Perry's daughter slams trolls criticizing her grieving process: 'Just unfollow'

Luke Perry's daughter Sophie took to Instagram Monday to fire back at anyone questioning her grieving process.

Most people have been sending well wishes and their support following her father's sudden death at age 52, but some keyboard warriors have felt the need to talk about her attire or demeanor after losing someone so close.

"Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online," Sophie wrote. "And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice. And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs."

The 18-year-old said she plans to celebrate life in wake of the tragedy.

"YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad," she added. "It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f--- up over it. But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise."

Sophie Perry said her father also wouldn't want her to live her life like that.

"So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of your time," she ended her post.

Sophie Perry also praised her mother Minnie for being "the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now."

"She’s the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents? I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute s--- situation without you," she wrote.

Actress Jennie Garth, who starred with Luke Perry on "90210," hit back at trolls who criticized her for not posting a tribute to the late star on Instagram.

Many left comments on the photo that she shared in celebration of International Women's Day on Friday, asking why she hadn't posted about Perry.

Garth addressed the criticism head-on.

"Hey everyone … I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women," she wrote. "It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that's the way my dear friend would have wanted it."

She went on, "His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f--- about social media. So please don't assume or judge or make rude comments. That's really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie."

