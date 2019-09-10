  • Lil Nas X visits 11-year-old boy at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A little boy got the surprise of a lifetime when he got to meet the singer of one of his favorite songs -- Lil Nas X.

    The viral music superstar stopped by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta on Monday and visited Elijah, who is getting treatment for sickle cell disease.

    The 11-year-old got to dance with the Atlanta-native, and even got to wear the famous 'Old Town Road' cowboy hat. 

    Elijah said he likes to listen to the popular song when he's feeling good. 

    CHOA posted the adorable picture of the two on its Facebook and Twitter pages where thousands of people have liked, retweeted and commented on it. 

