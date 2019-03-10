Jaguar attacks woman taking selfie at zoo

ARIZONA - A woman was attacked by a jaguar Saturday after crossing a barrier to take a selfie at an Arizona zoo.
The woman was cut on her arm by a female jaguar around 6:40 p.m. at the Wildlife World Zoo when she tried to take a selfie near the jaguar enclosure, the Arizona Republic reported. The animal was never out of her enclosure.
“Please understand why barriers are put in place. Sending prayers to the family tonight,” the zoo said on social media.
Paramedics responded and took the woman to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the Arizona Republic reported.
The zoo said the jaguar will not be euthanized.
“She won’t be put down,” officials said on social media.
The zoo said the incident is being investigated.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office did not indicate if the woman will be charged or cited, the Arizona Republic reported.
