0 How to prevent bullying

Parents, school staff, and other caring adults have a role to play in preventing bullying. They can:

Help Kids Understand Bullying

Kids who know what bullying is can better identify it. They can talk about bullying if it happens to them or others. Kids need to know ways to safely stand up to bullying and how to get help.

Keep the Lines of Communication Open

Research tells us that children really do look to parents and caregivers for advice and help on tough decisions. Sometimes spending 15 minutes a day talking can reassure kids that they can talk to their parents if they have a problem. Start conversations about daily life and feelings with questions like these:

What was one good thing that happened today? Any bad things?

What is lunch time like at your school? Who do you sit with? What do you talk about?

What is it like to ride the school bus?

What are you good at? What would do you like best about yourself?

Talking about bullying directly is an important step in understanding how the issue might be affecting kids. There are no right or wrong answers to these questions, but it is important to encourage kids to answer them honestly. Assure kids that they are not alone in addressing any problems that arise. Start conversations about bullying with questions like these:

What does “bullying” mean to you?

Describe what kids who bully are like. Why do you think people bully?

Who are the adults you trust most when it comes to things like bullying?

Have you ever felt scared to go to school because you were afraid of bullying? What ways have you tried to change it?

What do you think parents can do to help stop bullying?

Have you or your friends left other kids out on purpose? Do you think that was bullying? Why or why not?

What do you usually do when you see bullying going on?

Do you ever see kids at your school being bullied by other kids? How does it make you feel?

Have you ever tried to help someone who is being bullied? What happened? What would you do if it happens again?

There are simple ways that parents and caregivers can keep up-to-date with kids’ lives.

Read class newsletters and school flyers. Talk about them at home.

Check the school website

Go to school events

Greet the bus driver

Meet teachers and counselors at “Back to School” night or reach out by email

Share phone numbers with other kids’ parents

Teachers and school staff also have a role to play.

Encourage Kids to Do What They Love

Help kids take part in activities, interests, and hobbies they like. Kids can volunteer, play sports, sing in a chorus, or join a youth group or school club. These activities give kids a chance to have fun and meet others with the same interests. They can build confidence and friendships that help protect kids from bullying.

Model How to Treat Others with Kindness and Respect

Kids learn from adults’ actions. By treating others with kindness and respect, adults show the kids in their lives that there is no place for bullying. Even if it seems like they are not paying attention, kids are watching how adults manage stress and conflict, as well as how they treat their friends, colleagues, and families.

Information from StopBullying.Org was used in this report.

