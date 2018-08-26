  • Here's how to opt out of those new Netflix ads

    By: By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Have you noticed the new trailers that appear in between episodes of your favorite shows on Netflix? If you want to get rid of them, here’s how, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    The streaming service is merely testing the function, according to CNET. But, luckily, you can avoid the test and continue binge-watching without any interruptions.

    Here’s how:

    • Log into your account in a browser from your computer, phone or tablet. Then, click your profile picture at the top right side of the page to access your account. If you’re using your phone, go to the hamburger menu. 
    • Scroll down to find the “Settings” button. Select “Test Participation.” 
    • Turn the “Include me in tests and previews” icon off, and click “done.”

    Following these steps will help you avoid any ads while you’re enjoying your programs. 

