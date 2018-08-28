Here's how you can watch Aretha Franklin's funeral

ATLANTA - The Friday memorial service for Aretha Franklin will only be open to invited guests, however, the public will be able to say goodbye to the Queen of Soul via a few broadcasts, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Nationally, CNN and Fox News will air portions of the ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.
The Associated Press will live stream the funeral on its website (www.apnews.com). Also, the Bounce TV network and Brown Sugar streaming service are partnering with Detroit affiliate WXYZ-TV to air and stream local coverage, including an hour-long special, “Celebrating the Queen of Soul,” at 9 a.m. Visit www.bouncetv.com for channel listings and www.brownsugar.com for more information.
There are 19 artists slated to perform at the ceremony, including Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Yolanda Adams, Faith Hill, The Clark Sisters and Atlanta-based Jennifer Holliday. Speakers include President Bill Clinton, Clive Davis, the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Smokey Robinson.
Franklin died on Aug. 16 from pancreatic cancer. She was 76.
On Tuesday, a two-day viewing began at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History in Detroit. Hundreds of fans have already streamed in to pay their final respects to the powerhouse singer; the Associated Press reports that Franklin is on display in a gold-plated casket, dressed in red - including high heels - and wearing red lipstick and nail polish.
Her niece, Sabrina Owens, told the AP that the outfit was “something she would have selected for herself.”
This story was written by Melissa Ruggieri for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
