Here's how to get FREE Chick-fil-A for today's Cow Appreciation Day

Chick-fil-A lovers rejoice. Today that you can snag free food from the fast-food chain.
As the company says about the July 9 appreciation day, “Break out your spots and cow bells. We’re celebrating our favorite bovines the best way we know how: free chicken.”
First Chick-fil-A suggests either buying or make any type of cow apparel, including full cow costumes. Then visit your local Chick-fil-A from opening to 7 p.m. for a free entree with some exceptions. Salads have been removed from the Cow Appreciation Day promotion, which has been going on for 15 years.
Celebrate the big day with us tomorrow – and with whoever has been leaving us these notes. Be sure to tag us with #CowAppreciationDay to show off your cool cow outfits! pic.twitter.com/6H1PdS1l1y— THA COWZ (@ChickfilA) July 9, 2019
A complete list of what is offered can be found here.
More than 2,200 Chick-fil-A restaurants will participate.
To find your closest location, click here.
