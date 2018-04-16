ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Harry Anderson has died at age 65 at his home in Asheville, police confirm to Channel 2's Cox Media Group sister station WSOC-TV.
The actor, comedian and magician was best known as Judge Harry Stone of the 1980s-1990s sitcom "Night Court."
This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.
