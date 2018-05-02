'Game changer' app helps parents monitor kids' texts, emails, social media

ATLANTA - Some schools are using an app that some say could help keep children safe in schools.
In the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, social media was involved.
And that’s exactly what the Bark app monitors and its creators believe it could help all schools.
The app tracks your children's social media activity, emails and texts.
“Bark is technology that keeps children safer online both at home and at schools,” said Bark’s co-founder Titania Jordan. “We monitor of 25 social media platforms, texting, and email.”
