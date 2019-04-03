0 Friends concerned about teacher, mother missing for more than 4 days

STATEN ISLAND, NY - Friends and family are worried for the safety of a New York City schoolteacher and mother of three children who has not been seen since Saturday.

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, works as a substitute public school teacher on Staten Island, but she didn't show up to her job on Monday morning, sparking concerns from friends. Cammarata, who also works part-time at a Dollar Tree, didn't show up for work there either, friends said.

"She let me know Friday she was going to go pick up her children Saturday," Elizabeth Torres, a coworker at the Dollar Tree, told New York ABC station WABC.

"That's the last anybody actually saw her," her friend, Jessica Pobega, told WABC.

She was reported missing Saturday night by her current boyfriend, who is cooperating with police, according to WABC.

Cammarata is in the process of divorcing her husband and did not show up at a court proceeding this week over the case.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to WABC, a coworker at the Dollar Tree has also been questioned about her disappearance.

There have been no arrests.

Pobega told WABC that she received an odd text message from Cammarata's cellphone on Sunday. When Pobega told the person she was calling the police, the person replied, "I don't want that," and, "I apologize. I have to do this for the children." The person also refused to speak on the phone with Pobega.

Cammarata's three children are being cared for by her estranged husband, according to WABC. He did not respond to requests for an interview.

Police said she was last seen driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz. She is listed as 4-foot-11 and about 120 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair.

"She's my oldest friend," Pobega said. "My mother is distraught. Something happened. Something bad happened. And I don't know what it is and I really hope I'm wrong."

This article was written by Mark Osborne with ABC News.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.