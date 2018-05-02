ATLANTA - The first death has been reported in a national food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.
Federal health officials say California reported the death, but they did not provide other details.
The E. coli outbreak has grown and sickened 121 people from 25 states, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.
Kentucky, Massachusetts and Utah were added to the states with reported cases.
At least 52 people have been hospitalized, including 14 with kidney failure, which is an unusually high number of hospitalizations.
Health officials have tied the E. coli outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
