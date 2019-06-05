DeKalb officer gets some help to arrange unforgettable traffic stop

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - No one likes that feeling of seeing a pair of flashing police lights in their rear-view mirror, but for a Gwinnett County woman, it ended up being the surprise of a lifetime.
Officer John Heart with the DeKalb County Police Department had arranged a traffic stop with his friends at the Lawrenceville Police Department.
This week, Lawrenceville police pulled over an SUV with his girlfriend Alexis inside.
The officer asked her to get out of the car and there was Heart, down on one knee.
“We're pleased to announce she said YES and wish the happy couple all the best as they plan their wedding and embark on married life,” the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on their Facebook page.
In true police fashion, the happy couple say they will be getting married on 10-4.
