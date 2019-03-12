College student on spring break falls to his death at Cancun hotel

It was a tragic end to what was supposed to be a college getaway.
Ahmed Altaii, a 19-year-old Michigan college student, fell seven stories to his death from a hotel in Cancun on Friday.
ABC News reported that investigators spoke with his girlfriend, who told them that he'd been drinking and consuming toxic substances before the fall at a Cancun hotel.
The incident is under investigation.
Good Morning America is looking into how other spring break destinations are cracking down on rowdiness, NEXT on Channel 2
A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for the teen's funeral expenses. More than $11,000 has been raised so far. CLICK HERE to donate.
