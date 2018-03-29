  • Cheetah jumps into car on safari trip

    TANZANIA - Incredible video posted by ABC News shows a cheetah on a hunt jumping into an SUV to find a better scouting spot.

    The passenger stayed quiet and didn’t make eye contact so the cheetah didn’t see him as a threat.

    In the video, the cheetah is seen exploring the vehicle just inches away from the passenger. Eventually the cheetah ventures back outside the SUV.

