Cheetah jumps into car on safari trip

TANZANIA - Incredible video posted by ABC News shows a cheetah on a hunt jumping into an SUV to find a better scouting spot.
The passenger stayed quiet and didn’t make eye contact so the cheetah didn’t see him as a threat.
In the video, the cheetah is seen exploring the vehicle just inches away from the passenger. Eventually the cheetah ventures back outside the SUV.
