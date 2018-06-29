0 Capital Gazette newspaper determined to publish despite mass shooting in newsroom

The blood is fresh on the newsroom floor and the grief of its staff raw, but the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, Maryland, says it will publish a newspaper on Friday.

Just hours after a gunman stormed the newspaper killing five people and wounding several, the surviving members of its staff were determined not to allow the unfathomable violence to stop them from the mission of keeping readers informed.

"I can tell you this: We are putting out a damn paper tomorrow," Chase Cook, a reporter who covers the Maryland General Assembly for the paper, tweeted.

The newspaper's Twitter account tweeted a photo of Friday's cover, with the headline "5 shot dead at The Capital." The cover also included photos of the five victims.

Even as the killer was carrying out his rampage at the newspaper, crime reporter Phil Davis was covering the tragic story from under his desk.

The Capital Gazette is one of the nation's oldest newspapers, founded by British journalist William Parks in 1727 as the Maryland Gazette.

In 1767, the Gazette made history when Anne Catharine Green took the helm of the paper, becoming the first woman newspaper publisher in the country.

The Gazette was also one of the first newspapers in the country to publish the Declaration of Independence.

The motive of the gunman in Thursday's attack remains unclear, but if it was to put a chilling effect on the news-gathering operation, it clearly didn't work.

Jimmy DeButts, a columnist and editor at the newspaper, said the tradition of aggressive journalism at the Gazette continues.

"We are there in times of tragedy. We do our best to share the stories of people, those who make our community better. Please understand, we do all this to serve our community," DeButts tweeted after the shooting.

"We try to expose corruption. We fight to get access to public records & bring to light the inner workings of government despite major hurdles put in our way. The reporters & editors put their all into finding the truth. That is our mission. Will always be," DeButts tweeted.

And some people said the tragedy made them want to subscribe to the Gazette.

"I don't live near there, but I'm subscribing to @capgaznews today. 99 cents for 4 weeks is a pretty great deal," tweeted New York Times reporter Nick Corasaniti, attaching the link capitalgazette.com/subscriptionPA

Information from ABC News was used in this report

