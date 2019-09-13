Atlanta man pays electric tribute to 9/11 in true ATL style

WASHINGTON, D.C. - An Atlanta man whose Grand Canyon tribute to the U.S.A. on the 4th of July went viral earlier this year was back at it yesterday with a rousing remembrance of 9/11.
Andrew Suggs, brother of former Georgia Tech quarterback A.J. Suggs, has made a name for himself rocking the Star-Spangled Banner on his Gibson Les Paul guitar. Back in July, he perched on the edge of the Grand Canyon to rock out to the tune against one of America's most magnificent backdrops.
The Atlanta native performed the tribute in an Atlanta Braves jersey, because ATL represent.
On September 11, Suggs once again donned his Braves jersey, set up his amp and busted out the national anthem at an equally important symbol of the U.S.A., the nation's capital. Suggs played the song as the sunset near the Key Bridge in Washington D.C.
Coincidentally, this week marks the anniversary of when Francis Scott Key wrote the Star-Spangled Banner on Sept. 14, 1814.
"Thanks to all of our heroes!" Suggs wrote on his YouTube Channel.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}