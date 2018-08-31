Aretha Franklin shown some R-E-S-P-E-C-T outside Buckingham Palace

ATLANTA - As we said goodbye to the Queen of Soul on Friday, tributes to Aretha Franklin came flocking in from across the world.
Even the Welsh Guards Band paid honor to Franklin during the changing of the guard outside Buckingham Palace on Friday.
Respect for others underpins all we do in the @BritishArmy so it was no surprise that the @WelshGuardsBand paid tribute to musical icon and inspiration #ArethaFranklin at Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace today. @RoyalFamily #ArethaFranklinFuneral #RESPECT pic.twitter.com/ho7fvjEuMh— The Army in London (@ArmyInLondon) August 31, 2018
Franklin was laid to rest Friday following a star-studded funeral, that included performances from Ariana Grande, Chaka Khan and included politicians and heads of state like Jesse Jackson, Bill Clinton, Maxine Waters and more.
Atlanta’s Jasper Williams Jr., the pastor of Salem Baptist Church, delivered the eulogy as he did for her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin, at his funeral in 1984.
Franklin was dressed in a sparkling full-length gold dress with sequined heels for her final outfit.
Franklin died Aug. 16 at age 76.
The 18-time Grammy winner was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. In 2005, President George W. Bush awarded her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
