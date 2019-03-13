AirPods, other wireless headphones could pose cancer risk, scientists warn

Dozens of scientists have signed a United Nations and World Health Organization petition to warn against the potential dangers of Apple AirPods.
The 250 experts who signed the petition believe the earbuds pose possible cancer risks due to the Bluetooth technology, a type of electromagnetic frequency (EMF) radiowave that can transmit data.
The scientists said the greatest threat is the devices proximity to the user's inner skull, The science collective has called for protection against the technology.
They also noted the International Agency for Research on Cancer recently determined EMF is “possibly carcinogenic” to humans.
