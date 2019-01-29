  • 5 Houston police officers shot in line of duty, at least 1 suspect dead

    Updated:

    HOUSTON, Texas - The Houston Police Department says five of its own officers have been shot in the line of duty.

    The officers have been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital for treatment of their injuries. 

    Houston Police Union President Joe Gamaldi said one of the officers was airlifted. 

    Houston police said the officers were shot during an encounter with a suspect after trying to serve a narcotics warrant in southeast Houston. 

    Investigators confirmed there is at least one suspect dead. 

     

    ABC 13 is reporting that the neighborhood where the shooting happened is currently locked down and police are searching for another possible suspect. 

    In a statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, he said, "This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make everday to keep us safe."

    Abbott promised that the city of Houston and the department will have "whatever state resources they need."

    Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories