0 5 Houston police officers shot in line of duty, at least 1 suspect dead

HOUSTON, Texas - The Houston Police Department says five of its own officers have been shot in the line of duty.

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

The officers have been taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Houston Police Union President Joe Gamaldi said one of the officers was airlifted.

We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can.



Please keep all the officers in your prayers! — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 28, 2019

Houston police said the officers were shot during an encounter with a suspect after trying to serve a narcotics warrant in southeast Houston.

Investigators confirmed there is at least one suspect dead.

We can confirm 1 suspect is DOA at the scene. SWAT is actively working to make sure there is no one else inside the location at 7800 Harding. Continue to avoid area. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 29, 2019

ABC 13 is reporting that the neighborhood where the shooting happened is currently locked down and police are searching for another possible suspect.

HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

In a statement from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, he said, "This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make everday to keep us safe."

Abbott promised that the city of Houston and the department will have "whatever state resources they need."

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene.

.@ATFHou Special Agents are responding to assist @houston_police in the shooting of police officers. Please direct all inquiries to @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/q8Hm6MyOfw — ATF Houston (@ATFHou) January 28, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.