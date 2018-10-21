30 hurt after floor collapses at Clemson apartment complex, police say

CLEMSON, S.C. - About 30 people were hurt when a floor collapsed at an apartment complex in Clemson, South Carolina, multiple news outlets are reporting.
#Update on #Clemson apartment floor collapse: https://t.co/zkQRdjLS5n— FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) October 21, 2018
Clemson police said the incident occurred about 12:30 a.m. Sunday during a private party at the Woodlands of Clemson neighborhood clubhouse, WHNS reported. The first floor of the building buckled, falling into the clubhouse’s basement, authorities said.
Thirty people were being treated at area hospitals, according to WHNS.
Dozens of injuries after floor suddenly gives way at Clemson University party: https://t.co/hg45eWFlWJ Fire Chief William Daniel has the details. pic.twitter.com/21hfg1cM4B— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 21, 2018
"By the time I had put one foot out the door, I felt that something was weird and that's when everyone just collapsed and the guy behind me disappeared," Raven Guerra, 20, told "Good Morning America" "Everyone was on the floor and people were screaming and there was wood sticking up from the floorboards."
Guerra added, "Turning around and seeing a bunch of people who used to be on the second floor now on the basement was really surreal and people were crying. It was a lot to take in."
