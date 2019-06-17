2 people shot at Toronto Raptors victory parade; Video shows chaos

TORONTO - Toronto police said Monday afternoon that two people were shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors.
Video posted to Twitter appears to show hundreds of people running away from the scene.
Toronto Police say the shooting was reported in Nathan Phillip's Square.
Police said the two victims suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries. They said two people were taken into custody and two guns were found.
Nathan Phillip's Square
-Bay St and Albert St
-Police have located 2 victims
-Injuries serious but not life threatening
-2 people in custody
-2 firearms recovered
-Investigating
